5.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Myanmar

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Yangon, Myanmar at about 9:28 a.m. local time on Thursday, according to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH).

According to the DMH, the epicenter was located about 28 miles southeast of Kungyangon town in Yangon region, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The earthquake epicenter, with a depth of 28 km, was initially determined at 16.08 degrees north latitude and 96.22 degrees east longitude, the DMH said.

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

Residents in Yangon reported noticeable tremors on Thursday morning. The shaking lasted for less than one minute.

