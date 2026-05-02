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5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan's Nara Prefecture

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5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan's Nara Prefecture
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An earthquake of 5.7-magnitude struck Japan's Nara Prefecture on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

According to the agency, the quake struck at 6:28 p.m., with its epicenter located in Nara Prefecture at coordinates 34.1° north latitude and 135.6° east longitude.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 70 kilometers beneath the surface.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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