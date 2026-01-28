5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
- 1047329
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/59-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-philippines Copied
Photo: Getty Images
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippine island of Mindanao on Tuesday.
The quake’s epicenter was located at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers. There were no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage, News.Az reports, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
Authorities continue to monitor the situation, while residents in affected areas were advised to remain alert for possible aftershocks.
By Aysel Mammadzada