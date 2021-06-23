6 injured in pedestrian bridge collapse in Washington
Six people were injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto Interstate 295 in the US capital of Washington, DC on Wednesday.
DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said a hazardous materials response team is mitigating a diesel fuel leak from a truck that was partially beneath the bridge.
"At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions," it said on Twitter.
The incident took place around noon near Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street.
