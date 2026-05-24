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Building collapse in Philippines: 26 rescued

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Building collapse in Philippines: 26 rescued
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An estimated 30 to 40 people were trapped after the building collapsed during a thunderstorm in Angeles city in Pampanga province, triggering a multi-agency rescue operation, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

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According to Angeles City Information Officer Jay Pelayo, at least 26 people have so far been pulled out from the rubble, while search operation is continuing for the remaining persons feared trapped under the debris.

More than 100 police and other government personnel were scrambling to rescue those believed trapped in the rubble.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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