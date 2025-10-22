6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Ecuador

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Arenillas, a municipality in Ecuador's coastal province of El Oro, on Tuesday evening, according to the country's Geophysical Institute, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The quake occurred at a depth of 83 km and was recorded at 7:05 p.m. local time (0005 GMT), the institute said on social media platform X.

No casualties or material damage have been reported so far.

The tremor was felt strongly in the southwestern city of Guayaquil and other towns across El Oro, which borders Peru, according to social media posts from residents.

