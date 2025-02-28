6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in the early hours of Friday, with its epicenter located in Sindhupalchowk District in the Central Region.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center in its website stated that the epicentre lies at Sindhupalchowk district's Bhairavkunda at around 2:51 AM (local time), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The early morning jolt sent people in several areas of Nepal, especially in the eastern and central regions, reported feeling the earthquake. Tremors were also felt in border regions of India and Tibet, China.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or major damage, but local authorities are currently assessing the situation in the affected regions.

News.Az