Hezbollah rocket strike in Nahariya kills one and injures another

Hezbollah rocket strike in Nahariya kills one and injures another

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Rescue services reported that a man in his 30s was killed and a man in his 50s was critically injured in a Hezbollah rocket attack on the city of Nahariya on Thursday.

Police said both men tried to enter a bomb shelter upon hearing warning sirens, but did not get there in time before the rocket smashed into a parking lot outside the residential building where both men were seeking shelter, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Both suffered severe shrapnel injuries, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said. Medics declared the death of the younger man at the scene.

Another 13 people were listed in good condition after also being hit by shrapnel or the blast, MDA said, adding that it also treated 11 people for acute anxiety.

All 25 were taken to a hospital.

“I’d never experienced an impact so close. The explosion was the craziest I’ve ever heard in my life,” Noa Avraham, a local mother of three, told the Ynet news site.

“The street filled up with onlookers, glass shards were everywhere and people were crying, mothers holding their kids with blankets over them coming out of apartment blocks,” she said of the aftermath.

The shaken resident described a “feeling of fear, a feeling of distress, a feeling that the north is abandoned, invisible.”

Separately, two people were lightly injured in the Western Galilee by falling fragments following the interception of a Hezbollah drone, first responders said.

Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets at Israel on Thursday, in addition to dozens launched toward troops operating in southern Lebanon, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

During the pre-dawn hours, Hezbollah had also fired several missiles at central Israel, which the IDF said were intercepted.

News.Az