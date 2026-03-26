Zelensky makes a surprise visit to Saudi Arabia

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that he has arrived in Saudi Arabia and plans to hold "important meetings."

“Arrived in Saudi Arabia. Important meetings are scheduled. We appreciate the support and support those who are ready to work with us to ensure security,” he writes on X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A number of Gulf states have sought Ukrainian expertise in countering Iranian-made drones like those which have been launched by Russia at Ukraine for the past three years.

News.Az