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Powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake hits off Japan's northeastern coast

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Powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake hits off Japan's northeastern coast
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The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit off the Sanriku coast in northeastern Japan at approximately 11:18 p.m. local time on Thursday.

The temblor originated at a depth of about 10 km. While slight sea level fluctuations may occur along the coast, the JMA said there is no risk of tsunami damage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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The quake registered an intensity of 4 on Japan's seismic scale of 7 in Morioka City of Iwate Prefecture.

No immediate injuries or damage have been reported


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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