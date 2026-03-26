Powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake hits off Japan's northeastern coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit off the Sanriku coast in northeastern Japan at approximately 11:18 p.m. local time on Thursday.

The temblor originated at a depth of about 10 km. While slight sea level fluctuations may occur along the coast, the JMA said there is no risk of tsunami damage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The quake registered an intensity of 4 on Japan's seismic scale of 7 in Morioka City of Iwate Prefecture.

No immediate injuries or damage have been reported

News.Az