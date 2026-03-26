Microsoft freezes new hiring in Azure cloud and sales groups

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In recent weeks, Microsoft (MSFT) executives instructed managers at key divisions, such as Azure cloud and North American sales, to halt new hiring, according to three employees with direct knowledge of the decision.

The Microsoft hiring freeze isn’t companywide and other departments, including the engineering division building Copilot, are still hiring, according to another employee, the report said, News.Az reports, citing The Information.

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It’s not uncommon for Microsoft to slow hiring or even lay off staff toward the end of its fiscal year in June, but Microsoft’s cost-conscious approach reflects a broader attitude throughout tech, the report added.

News.Az