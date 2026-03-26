IDF announces death of senior Hezbollah anti-tank commander

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military announced that a senior Hezbollah commander from the group's anti-tank missile unit was killed in an Israeli Air Force strike in Lebanon last night.

The IDF says Hassan Mohammad Bashir was killed in the Hajir area, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Bashir had commanded and advanced hundreds of anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli troops and civilians in the past two years, the military says.

The IDF says that in recent months, Bashir had begun to work with Hezbollah’s anti-tank forces that are based north of the Litani River, “and has since been involved in training many operatives.”

News.Az