6.3-magnitude earthquake rocks southern Philippines

An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck Davao Occidental province in southern Philippines on Tuesday evening, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 6:17 p.m. local time, hit at a depth of 117 km, about 295 km southeast of Sarangani Island, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The institute warned that the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and cause damage.

There were no reports of significant casualties or damage.

The tremor also shook General Santos City and the provinces of Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat.

The archipelagic Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

