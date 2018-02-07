64 get life sentences in Ankara over 2016 defeated coup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Convicts face jail sentences for incidents at military academy in capital during July 2016 defeated coup.

A criminal court in Ankara handed down life sentences to 64 convicts Wednesday for incidents that took place at a military academy in the capital during the July 2016 defeated coup, according to a judicial source, Anadolu Agency reports.

Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 that martyred 250 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

The 17th Heavy Criminal Court in Ankara awarded 60 convicts to life in prison while four others were given aggravated life sentences, the judicial source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

In total, 164 suspects had appeared before the court in the case; 100 were released, the source added.

Erdogan Kurt, Volkan Kenci, Salim Basaran and Kenan Cakar, who received aggravated life sentences, were charged with attempting to overthrow the constitutional order by force.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

News.Az

