6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Papua

6.4-magnitude earthquake struck 27 km southeast of Sarmi Regency, Papua Province, Indonesia, at 15:24 Jakarta time on Tuesday, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

The quake occurred at a depth of 13 km, with the epicenter located at 1.90 degrees south latitude and 138.99 degrees east longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

BMKG said there was no potential for a tsunami.

The agency's shake map indicated light to moderate shaking in nearby areas, with stronger tremors felt in certain locations closer to the epicenter. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Indonesia sits on the "Pacific Ring of Fire," an area with frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

