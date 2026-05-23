Sweden reaffirms support for Ukraine’s NATO membership bid

Speaking at the POLITICO Speakeasy at the GLOBSEC Forum in Prague, Jonson said Sweden supported Ukraine eventually becoming a member of both NATO and the European Union, adding that Kyiv should be given a long-term Euro-Atlantic perspective, News.Az reports, citing Politico.
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“All European countries should have the right to join NATO as such when they live up to the requirement,” Jonson said, citing NATO’s open-door policy. “There shouldn’t be anyone who has a veto against this. That’s our position.”