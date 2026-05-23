Sweden reaffirms support for Ukraine’s NATO membership bid

Jonson acknowledged that there was no consensus among allies. “I recognize that there are allies that are against it,” he said. “But if you ask me for our position, that is our position.”

The Swedish minister sees Ukraine as a future security asset for Europe. He pointed to the scale of Ukraine’s armed forces, its wartime innovation and its defense industrial capacity as reasons to bring the country closer to NATO.

“Where else in Europe can we find 110 brigades?” Jonson said. “Where else in Europe can we find the innovation system that Ukraine has provided? Where else can we find the industrial capacity as well?”

Jonson also argued that Ukraine’s defense market had become one of Europe’s most efficient, saying Kyiv had deregulated, privatized and opened up competition after Russia’s full-scale invasion — allowing it to scale weapons production at remarkable speed.