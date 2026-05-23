Military attachés tour Azerbaijan’s State Border Service

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In accordance with the 2026 action plan approved by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, a familiarization visit was organized for foreign military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

The visit, organized by the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, was attended by 26 representatives of military attaché offices from 18 countries, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

As part of the event, the guests were informed about the activities of the State Border Service and later visited the Museum of Political Repression Victims.

News.Az