7 killed, over 20 injured in car accident in eastern Myanmar

A passenger bus carrying over 30 passengers plunged into a ravine in eastern Myanmar's Shan state, killing seven and injuring 25, according to the Myanmar Fire Services Department, News.Az informs via Xinhua.

The accident occurred around 8 p.m. local time on Saturday in Kengtung township, Shan state.

The crash happened when the bus lost control and fell into a ravine, a local police officer told Xinhua on Sunday.

Among the victims, five males and two females died at the scene, he said.

The injured were transferred to local hospitals by rescuers, he added.

