7 people died road accident in Angren, Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 7, in the afternoon, a road traffic accident involving several vehicles occurred on the A-373 “Tashkent–Osh” international highway passing through the city of Angren.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as a result of the severe collision, seven people died at the scene, News.Az reports.

It was reported that driver A.R., born in 1981, who was operating a Shacman cement truck (manufactured in 2020, with 15 years of driving experience), lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the truck collided with two cargo vehicles and five passenger cars that were stopped at a railway crossing.

The collision caused a large fire. However, thanks to the actions of the special services who arrived at the scene, the fire was extinguished in a short time.

According to official information, seven people died at the scene, five people with severe injuries were taken to hospitals. In addition, four citizens were provided with medical assistance and discharged to their homes.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, a government commission was established, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ochilboy Ramatov. The commission is engaged in providing necessary assistance to the victims and their families, as well as giving a legal assessment of the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Officials emphasized that such cases once again remind how even the slightest negligence on the road can lead to serious consequences. At present, the details of the incident are being studied.

News.Az