EU pledges stronger partnership with Azerbaijan – Kujundzic

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The European Union is Azerbaijan’s biggest trading partner and investor, EU Ambassador Marijana Kujundzic stated at the launch of European Village 2026.

She said that this year the European Union and Azerbaijan are marking the 30th anniversary of their partnership, News.Az reports, citing Report.

"Since 1996 we have achieved significant results. Hundreds of projects have been implemented in various fields - from agriculture and business development to healthcare, education, environmental protection and many other areas. The European Union is proud to be the largest trading partner and investor of Azerbaijan. We are committed to further strengthening our partnership," Kujundzic said.

She noted that the European Village serves as a window to Europe and provides residents of Azerbaijan with an opportunity to become more closely acquainted with the EU, its activities, and the results of cooperation with the country.

The event is taking place at Heydar Aliyev Square. A rich cultural and educational program has been prepared for visitors, including performances by creative groups, interactive activities, quizzes, competitions, board games, children"s programs, and presentations of EU countries.

Within the European Village, guests can also visit pavilions of EU member states and learn about their culture, traditions, and areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan. In addition to the EU representation, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden are participating in the event.

News.Az