Kuwait denounces Iran’s repeated strikes on its land

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The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned Iran’s repeated attacks, including the latest strike carried out this morning, describing it as a blatant act of aggression that ignores international calls to halt such actions.

In a statement issued today, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of the State of Kuwait, and a blatant breach of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026, News.Az reports, citing Gulf Times.

The Ministry added that these attacks represent a dangerous escalation that pushes the region toward further tension and instability at a time when the international community is making strenuous efforts to halt hostilities and prevent further escalation in the region. The Ministry stressed that these attacks cannot be justified or accepted under any pretext.

Kuwait reiterated its full right to take all necessary measures to preserve its security and defend its territory and vital installations against any aggression or threat.

News.Az