Iran threatens Bahrain and Kuwait following new US attacks

Iran threatens Bahrain and Kuwait following new US attacks

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Iran launched missiles at U.S. allies Bahrain and Kuwait on June 6 following renewed American strikes, prompting strong condemnation from the Gulf states and further weakening an already fragile truce.

Weeks of complex talks marked by threats and flare-ups of violence have failed to secure a deal to end the Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a global trade route and chokepoint for Gulf oil and gas shipments, News.Az reports, citing Hurriyet Daily news.

On Saturday the island kingdom of Bahrain, which hosts the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet, denounced the latest attacks against its territory and Kuwait. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iran launched seven ballistic missiles towards Kuwait and Bahrain.

Manama described the attacks, the second against both nations in three days, as "blatant aggression" and "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of both countries".

Formally, a ceasefire in the war — which was triggered almost 100 days ago by U.S. and Israeli strikes that wiped out Iran's top leadership — has been in place since April 8.

But tensions rose on Friday, when the U.S. military said it struck radar sites in Iran after downing drones headed towards the strait.

ran's Revolutionary Guards said early Saturday they had targeted "enemy bases in the area" with missiles in response to a U.S. operation targeting the country's Sirik and Qeshm islands.

"There are currently no reports of harm to U.S. personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging U.S. 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The latest flare-up came despite the United States moving ahead with allowing Iran's national football team to travel to the FIFA World Cup it is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico.

News.Az