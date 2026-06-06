Blast reported at Antipinsky refinery in Tyumen - VIDEO

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An explosion took place at the Antipinsky Oil Refinery in Tyumen, according to the Telegram channel of the Tyumen Region Government’s Information Center.

According to official information, the incident occurred at a purification unit due to a disruption in the technological process. It is worth noting that no air or missile threat was declared in the city on the night of June 5–6, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

This is not the first time explosions at an oil refinery have shaken Tyumen.

For instance, in early October 2025, a powerful explosion rocked the city; at that time, Ukrainian drones damaged the oil refinery’s cooling tower. Local authorities reported that the UAVs detected on the refinery’s premises had been neutralized.

The city is located approximately 2,000 km from the Ukrainian border.

The Tyumen Oil Refinery, formerly known as the Antipinsky Oil Refinery, is one of the largest deep-processing oil refineries in Russia’s Ural Federal District. Its primary processing capacity exceeds 9 million tons of crude oil per year. The refining depth reaches 98%, which allows for minimizing fuel oil production and increasing the yield of light petroleum products.

The plant has a number of processing units: three ELOU-AT complexes, a vacuum distillation unit, a delayed coking unit, a diesel fuel hydrotreating unit, a dewaxing unit, a liquefied hydrocarbon gas production unit, and a combined high-octane gasoline unit.

Products include diesel fuel, AI-95/AI-92 gasoline, propane-butane, petroleum coke, and sulfur. The plant also planned to launch a hydrocracking unit for the production of jet fuel and petrochemicals, but the modernization was halted due to the owner’s financial difficulties.

News.Az