Zelensky reports drone strike on St. Petersburg before Putin’s forum

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Ukraine’s military conducted extensive overnight strikes across several Russian regions on June 6, reaching up to 1,000 kilometers into Russian territory and targeting multiple sites, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The attack comes ahead of the final day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the annual event in the former hometown of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as concerns mount over the safety of major Russian cities, News.Az reports, citing The Kyiv Independent.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian drones flew around 1,000 kilometers and targeted Russian naval arsenals and bases in the historic port city of Kronstadt near St. Petersburg. Drones also hit an oil depot in Krasnodar Krai, some 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, he added.

"It is time to end this war. But Russia's ruler wants to keep fighting. That is why Ukrainian sanctions against this aggression are working," Zelensky said on social media.

Local residents reported seeing clouds of smoke rising from the area around the Kronstadt Marine Plant — a Russian naval shipyard located approximately 30 kilometers (19 miles) from St. Petersburg, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

News.Az