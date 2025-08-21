8 meme coins set to fly after Ethereum (ETH) touches $4,000 for the first time in 8 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ethereum has surpassed $4,000 for the first time in eight months. This isn’t just good news for ETH holders, it’s a signal that other coins, especially meme coins, may be back on track. Historically, when Ethereum makes big moves, meme coins tend to explode even harder. They move faster, attract more hype, and often outperform the majors during short-term rallies.

Right now, some of the top meme coins are already showing signs of life. From fresh contenders like Little Pepe to established giants like Dogecoin, this could be the start of an explosive few months for the meme coin sector. Here are eight meme coins that could see massive growth as Ethereum keeps climbing.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Frog with Real Ambition

Most meme coins rely on hype alone, but Little Pepe is taking a different route. While it still has all the fun and viral energy you expect from a meme token, it’s also quietly working on real blockchain infrastructure. The team is building its own Ethereum Layer 2 network to make transactions faster and cheaper — something that could give $LILPEPE a genuine edge over the usual copy-and-paste meme projects.

The presale has already raised over $18 million, with more than 12 billion tokens sold. That’s not just a sign of hype; it shows real investor confidence. On top of that, they’re running a $777,000 giveaway for early supporters, which has sent Telegram numbers and web traffic through the roof. Every time ETH rallies, LILPEPE’s trading volume jumps sharply, showing that it moves in step with broader market optimism. Currently trading at $0.0019, its presale stage 10 is 94% complete. The difference with LILPEPE is that it’s not just hoping for a bull run — it’s building for one. If the Ethereum network keeps gaining momentum and traders start chasing the next big meme, LILPEPE could be perfectly positioned to lead the pack.

Dogecoin (DOGE) – The Original Meme Powerhouse

Dogecoin has been through multiple market cycles, and it always seems to come back stronger. Originally created as a joke, it’s now one of the most recognized cryptocurrencies in the world, thanks in part to Elon Musk’s repeated shoutouts. DOGE has a massive community and a brand that’s bigger than most meme coins could dream of. With ETH hitting $4,000, Dogecoin’s liquidity and name recognition make it an easy go-to for traders looking to ride the momentum. It’s not uncommon for DOGE to mirror Ethereum and Bitcoin’s moves, but with sharper percentage gains in short bursts. Just recently, DOGE saw its daily volume spike over 70% after ETH broke through $4K, a sign that big players are rotating back into it.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – From Meme to Ecosystem

Shiba Inu started as a Dogecoin parody, but it’s grown into something much bigger. The development of the SHIB ecosystem push kept the token relevant beyond just market hype. It now includes ShibaSwap, the SHIB metaverse project, and Shibarium, its Layer 2 network.

When Ethereum moves higher, SHIB often benefits more than most because of its large ETH-based holder base. The recent market spike has already seen Shibarium transactions pick up, and SHIB’s price action is showing higher lows — a sign that traders are positioning for a bigger run. With ETH in the spotlight, SHIB could easily be one of the strongest meme coin gainers in the weeks ahead.

Floki (FLOKI) – The Meme Coin That Markets Like a Giant

Floki isn’t just another token with a cute mascot — it’s a meme coin with a massive marketing engine. Over the last year, FLOKI’s name has appeared on football stadium banners, subway ads, and even billboards in major cities. This kind of branding keeps it in traders’ minds, which is key when the market turns bullish.

As ETH crossed $4K, FLOKI’s social mentions spiked sharply, and its price broke past a key resistance level. The project has also been expanding its utility side, including NFT integrations and a growing DeFi presence. FLOKI tends to move quickly when liquidity returns to the market, and the current setup looks like it’s preparing for another big leg up.

Pepe (PEPE) – The Meme That Took 2023 by Storm

Pepe made headlines in 2023 with one of the fastest meme coin rises in recent memory. It went from obscurity to billions in market cap in weeks, proving that frog memes still have a powerful pull in crypto culture. While PEPE’s hype cooled off after its initial pump, it’s been quietly building a stronger base. Now, with ETH rallying, PEPE is showing signs of breaking out again. Trading volume is climbing, whale wallets are adding positions, and the meme factor is as strong as ever. PEPE tends to thrive in high-energy markets, and with Ethereum back in the spotlight, it might just see a second wave of mania.

Bonk (BONK) – Solana’s Meme Star

Bonk is a bit of an outlier in this list because it’s built on Solana instead of Ethereum. But that’s exactly why it’s worth watching — BONK has become the go-to meme coin for the Solana community, and Solana itself has been on a tear lately. The faster and cheaper network makes BONK especially appealing for traders who like to move in and out of positions quickly. When ETH rallies, it often lifts the entire altcoin market, and Solana-based coins are no exception. BONK’s liquidity is improving, its community is highly active, and its branding gives it plenty of room to catch mainstream attention during the next meme coin run.

Doge Killer (LEASH) – The High-Value SHIB Spin-Off

LEASH was launched as part of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, but unlike SHIB’s massive supply, LEASH is extremely limited. That scarcity factor makes it appealing to traders looking for higher-value meme coin plays. LEASH has been volatile in the past, but its moves often line up with SHIB’s major surges. With Ethereum breaking $4K, SHIB’s bullish momentum could spill over into LEASH. The coin’s thin liquidity can work in its favor during hype cycles, leading to sharp upside moves. For traders looking for a higher-risk, higher-reward meme play, LEASH is one to watch closely in the coming weeks.

Kabosu (KABOSU) – The Dog Behind the Meme

KABOSU is named after the real-life Shiba Inu dog that inspired the original Doge meme. It doesn’t have the same massive community as DOGE or SHIB, but it’s built a dedicated following of traders who love its direct connection to meme history. In the current market, nostalgia can be a powerful driver, and KABOSU taps into that perfectly. It’s been gaining traction on decentralized exchanges, and with ETH momentum spilling over into meme coin land, KABOSU could see a big short-term lift as traders chase smaller-cap plays with strong cultural ties.

Final Thoughts – LILPEPE Could Lead the Next Meme Coin Surge

While all of these meme coins have their strengths, Little Pepe stands out for one big reason — it’s actually building something beyond hype. The combination of meme culture, community energy, and real blockchain infrastructure gives it a rare edge in a market where most tokens fade after their initial pump. With Ethereum’s rally waking up the meme coin sector, LILPEPE is already showing signs of being a top performer. If the broader market stays bullish over the next few months, it has the potential not just to follow the trend but to set it. In a sea of copycats, LILPEPE might just be the one meme coin that sticks around long after the hype dies down.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

News.Az