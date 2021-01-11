8 more die as snow batters Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least eight people died and more than 270 others were injured as heavy snowfall battered Japan, local media reported.

The country's meteorological agency advised people to remain at home, according to local broadcaster NHK.

So far, eight people have died and more than 270 others have been injured in Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa, Fukui and Gifu Prefectures.

With new fatalities, the death toll in the country since Dec. 15 reached 38. The snowfall has also disrupted domestic flight operations in various parts of the country.

In central Japan, hundreds of cars were stuck on the Hokuriku Expressway in the Fukui prefecture due to an accident. Authorities have temporarily closed roads while bullet train services were also disrupted, Kyodo news agency quoted transport officials as saying.

Heavy snowfall was mainly seen in areas facing the Sea of Japan, registering a record high in some parts.

According to the country’s Meteorological Agency, over 1 meter of snowfall has been recorded in some areas over the past 24 hours.

The city of Toyama saw accumulated snow of 120 centimeters for the first time since February 1986, according to the agency.

(c) Anadolu Agency

News.Az

News.Az