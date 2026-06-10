Alex Cooper reveals why she hid pregnancy from husband for days

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Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper is opening up about the emotional, "torturous" four days she spent keeping her pregnancy a secret from her husband, Matt Kaplan.

On Wednesday’s episode of her hit podcast, the 31-year-old Unwell Network founder took listeners through her journey to motherhood, revealing that her initial reaction to a positive pregnancy test was crying tears of joy on the toilet. However, her happiness quickly turned to playful annoyance when she realized Kaplan had just boarded a flight for a multi-day work trip. Refusing to share the life-altering news over the phone, Cooper resolved to wait until he returned, a decision she admitted quickly became agonizing. "Every single day and night that Matt and I talked on the phone, I was bursting," Cooper shared, noting that she even lied and told him she got her period to throw him off the scent, News.Az reports, citing AOL.

When Kaplan finally returned home, Cooper staged a special welcome with music, taco bowls, and a drink poured for each of them to keep up the ruse. She then had him close his eyes, telling him, "I hope you like it because it is nonrefundable," before dropping the positive pregnancy test into his hands.

The moment immediately moved both of them to tears. The happy news comes after the couple, who married in 2024, mutually decided to pause their timeline that summer so Cooper could prioritize her work, her relationship, and herself before feeling fully ready to embrace motherhood.

News.Az