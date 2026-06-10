Russian drone strikes hit two merchant ships in Black Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian attack drones struck two civilian merchant vessels in the Black Sea on Wednesday, marking the latest escalation in Moscow's ongoing campaign to disrupt Ukraine's vital maritime shipping corridor.

The targeted cargo ships were flying the flags of Panama and Barbados. According to the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, the Panamanian-flagged vessel was sailing toward an Odesa region port to load a cargo of metal when the strike occurred, sparking an onboard fire that the crew managed to extinguish. The second vessel, flagged under Barbados, was departing a Ukrainian port heavily loaded with a shipment of wheat when it sustained damage. Despite the aerial bombardment, officials confirmed that no casualties were reported, both ships remained fully seaworthy, and both crews successfully continued along their planned routes, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Beyond the maritime corridor, the waves of Russian drones also battered civilian infrastructure and energy networks in the southern districts of the Odesa region. Local emergency services deployed quickly to the impact zones to mitigate damage, with Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper confirming that no civilian fatalities or injuries occurred on land.

Ukrainian authorities condemned the incident, stating that the deliberate targeting of non-military vessels emphasizes Russia's intent to jeopardize global food security and choke out international trade lines.

News.Az