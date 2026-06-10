Rescued Ridglan Farms beagle killed by alligator in Florida

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A heartbreaking end has come to the story of Omelette, a beagle who survived years in an animal testing facility, only to be tragically killed by an alligator in Florida just months after his rescue.

Omelette had recently been adopted through the Loxahatchee-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue after being freed from Ridglan Farms, a Wisconsin breeding facility long plagued by animal cruelty allegations. However, tragedy struck on Sunday evening when the pup managed to escape through a gap in his owner's fence. A massive search effort immediately ensued, utilizing social media alerts, a dedicated search team, and humane traps to bring the vulnerable dog home safely, News.Az reports, citing Channel 3000.

The search ended in heartbreak on Tuesday morning when Omelette’s body was discovered in a nearby canal. According to a devastating update posted to Facebook by Big Dog Ranch Rescue, evidence indicates the beagle was attacked and killed by an alligator. The rescue noted that while Omelette had been sent home with a Fi GPS tracking collar, the device had not yet been activated by his owner before the escape.

In response to the tragedy, the organization announced a strict new policy: no adopter will be allowed to leave the facility until their dog’s GPS tracking system is fully activated and functioning.

News.Az