Sweden provides Ukraine with new jet fighter

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A Swedish aircraft capable of taking off and landing on regular highways and requiring only minimal ground crew is set to become a key component of Ukraine’s air operations against Russia.

Last month, Sweden agreed to donate 16 Saab JAS 39 Gripen C/D jet fighters to Ukraine as part of a deal for Kyiv to purchase 20 of the more advanced Gripen E/F models, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Times.

Speaking alongside Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson during a joint press conference at an air base near Stockholm, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said the acquisition of the Gripen fighter jets marks a transformative leap for the country’s air combat capabilities. He said Kyiv could ultimately end up purchasing up to 150 Gripen jets in the future.

“We need these jets, and for us this is really a new page for Ukraine,” Mr. Zelenskyy told reporters. “We are grateful to be getting aircraft with armaments, rather than just the aircraft.”

Swedish authorities said Ukrainian pilots and mechanical technicians are already undergoing training on the Gripen in a program that will expand as additional jets join the fleet.

“Gripen was built for a country that may have to fight outnumbered, under pressure, and from dispersed bases,” Swedish defense minister Pal Jonson said in a statement. “That makes it highly relevant for Ukraine: high readiness, rapid turnaround, modern weapons, and the ability to operate under constant threat.”

The rugged Gripen was designed during the Cold War under the assumption that Russian invaders would likely target Sweden’s military airfields. Analysts said it can be refueled and rearmed in minutes by small ground crews operating from austere locations.

The U.S.-made F-16, however, sits low to the ground and has a relatively small landing gear. It features a prominent engine air intake directly beneath the forward fuselage, making it highly vulnerable to loose objects like nuts, bolts, or rocks, known as Foreign Object Debris, that can cause catastrophic engine failure.

While they can land on shorter strips, F-16s require relatively firm, high-quality surfaces like asphalt or concrete to safely handle the weight and speed of takeoffs and landings.

“A stronger Ukrainian Air Force makes Ukraine safer, Europe stronger, and Russia’s room for aggression smaller,” Mr. Jonson said. “The European country that knows most about the demands of this war has chosen the Swedish Gripen.”

The Gripens for Ukraine will feature the European-designed Meteor long-range missile, which will be able to strike targets more than 125 miles away, Mr. Zelenskyy said.

“We believe we will be able to push back those Russian planes,” he said. “They will not be able to carry out the mass deployments of guided aerial bombs.”

While Sweden is the primary designer of the Gripen jet fighter, several other countries, including the United States, are heavily involved in both its construction and supply chain. British officials said more than 30% of each aircraft is manufactured in the U.K.

“This deal will give Ukrainian forces modern, agile, and highly-capable multi-role air combat platforms to fight back against Russia’s illegal invasion,” British defense officials said in a statement. “The aircraft will significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air power and bolster NATO supply chains and resilience across the Alliance.”

Even with its Gripen deal with Sweden, analysts say Ukraine is expected to rely heavily on the F-16’s combat-tested track record against Russia.

Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David A. Deptula said the F-16 will continue to play a major role in Ukraine’s air defense. Their pilots and aircrews have taught themselves to maintain, arm, and effectively employ them in combat.

“They have even developed innovative new tactics, techniques, and procedures to maximize the F-16’s lethality and survivability in one of the most hostile air environments in the world,” Gen. Depula said in an essay last year for Air and Space Forces magazine.

He said adversaries like China, Iran, and North Korea are taking note of the tactics employed by Russia and Ukraine in more than four years of intense, large-scale fighting.

“The sooner the United States fully commits to ensuring Ukraine’s success, the stronger our own national defense posture will be,” Gen. Deptula said.

News.Az