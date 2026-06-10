Over Ukraine drones, Russia accuses Canada of warmongering, vows response

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Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday sharply condemned Canada’s drone production agreement with Ukraine, labeling Ottawa a “warmonger” and promising “an appropriate response.”

The ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a press briefing in Moscow that the deal, which will see Canadian-made drones head to the battlefield in Ukraine, amounts to a “significant” escalation in Canada’s involvement in the war with Russia, News.Az reports, citing Global News.

“All pretense has been cast aside,” Zakharova said in Russian, according to a translated transcript.

“The full base nature of a state far from being peace-loving has been revealed, but rather a warmonger, seeking by any means necessary to further fuel this bloody conflict. We reserve the right to provide an appropriate response.”

Zakharova said Russia would account for the Canada-Ukraine drone deal in its military and political planning, and vowed to publish the addresses of all Canadian production facilities participating in the drone deal.

Global News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for a response to Russia’s comments.

News.Az