8 wounded in mass shooting outside South Philadelphia bar

Eight people were injured in a mass shooting early Saturday morning outside the 7 Elements Restaurant Bar and Lounge in South Philadelphia, following a physical altercation on an outdoor balcony, police said.

The incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. on the 1100 block of South 11th Street. All victims, ranging in age from 25 to 43, including two security guards, are hospitalized in stable condition, News.Az reports, citing CBS.

Police recovered multiple shell casings from the second-floor bar, stairwell, and parking lot, though it remains unclear how many shooters were involved or from which level the shots were fired. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from more than a dozen cameras in the area, as well as videos posted on social media.

“This business should not have been operating past the 2 a.m. legal closing time,” said Inspector D.F. Pace. Authorities shut down the establishment and confirmed there were no further victims inside.

Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections cited the lounge for several violations, including after-hours operation, gambling, and lacking proper smoking permits. City Councilmember Dr. Nina Ahmad called the violations “unacceptable,” commending the swift response by L&I.

Residents expressed shock at the violence in their neighborhood. “You don’t want to see this around your neighborhood,” said local resident Henry Zhang. “I’m trying to go to work and see police cars lined up.”

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police or submit an anonymous tip online.

