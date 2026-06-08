Israeli minister probed in Italy over Gaza flotilla treatment

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Italian prosecutors have launched a formal investigation into Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir following allegations of abuse, torture, and kidnapping involving detained Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla activists.

The probe, spearheaded by the Rome Prosecutor’s Office, centers on the treatment of activists—including several Italian nationals—who were captured by Israeli forces in international waters. According to Italy's ANSA news agency, investigators are specifically looking into Ben-Gvir’s actions at the Port of Ashdod, where detainees were held with their hands zip-tied behind their backs, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The investigation comes after a mid-May Israeli naval interception of the Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla off the coast of Greece. While live broadcasts from the ship captured the initial raid, it was a subsequent video released by Israeli authorities that sparked intense global outrage. The footage showed Ben-Gvir walking among the kneeling, tightly bound activists, waving an Israeli flag and taunting them.

This marks the second major legal escalation by Italian authorities regarding the incident. Rome prosecutors had already opened a separate inquiry into the forced detention of its citizens following three formal legal complaints.

While all of the international activists have since been released due to diplomatic pressure, Italian investigators are now examining the broader conduct of the Israeli forces during the boarding and subsequent detention process to determine if international laws were breached.

News.Az