Wildfire erupts in San Diego's Sorrento Valley, forcing evacuations - VIDEO

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An aggressive, fast-moving brush fire erupted in northern San Diego on Monday morning, triggering urgent mandatory evacuation orders as flames directly threatened nearby residential communities.

Dubbed the Sorrento Fire, the blaze broke out in the Sorrento Valley area near Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve. Driven by dry conditions, the fire quickly exploded to over 65 acres within a couple of hours, moving east at what officials described as a dangerous rate of spread. Labeled cameras from the public safety network ALERTCalifornia captured dramatic timelapse footage of the fire taking off, showing massive, thick plumes of dark smoke rising rapidly behind local properties, News.Az reports, citing Storyfull.

🚨 #BREAKING: The wildfire burning east of Sorrento Valley is spreading at a dangerous rate, growing beyond 30 acres with the potential to reach 200 acres.



The fire is impacting the area near I-5 and Sorrento Valley Blvd as firefighters continue working to contain the blaze.… https://t.co/JgnsTUNKp7 pic.twitter.com/oneiuqXViN — The Globe & News (@TheGlobeNewt) June 8, 2026

The sudden surge prompted the San Diego Police Department to issue mandatory evacuation orders for multiple residential streets, including Sand Crab Place and Corte Jardin Del Mar. Nearby neighborhoods face active evacuation warnings, with emergency officials urging residents to stay alert and prepare to leave at a moment's notice.

Ground crews are fighting the flames alongside intense aerial support, including four helicopters and three fixed-wing aircraft dropping water and fire retardant to halt the fire's progress. Major local traffic routes have been heavily impacted, with Sorrento Valley Boulevard completely shut down between Vista Sorrento Parkway and Camino Santa Fe to ensure emergency crews have clear access.

An evacuation point for displaced residents has been established at Mandell Weiss Eastgate Park, located at 4275 Eastgate Mall. As of midday Monday, no injuries or structural damage have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

News.Az