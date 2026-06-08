NATO jets down drone over Latvia

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NATO fighter jets patrolling the Baltic skies have shot down a drone over Latvia for the first time, the Latvian Ministry of Defense reported.

the unmanned aircraft was intercepted by a French jet between the cities of Rezekne and Karsava, close to the Russian border near Pskov. Residents across several districts were issued warnings about a potential aerial threat, urging them to seek shelter, News.Az reports, citing UAWire.

“Take shelter indoors immediately and follow the ‘two walls’ rule (stay in an area with at least two walls between you and the outdoors). Follow official updates. If you spot a low-flying or suspicious object, do not approach it and call emergency services at 112. An announcement will be made once the threat has ended,” the statement read.

Preliminary information indicates there were no casualties or damage from the explosion.

Members of the territorial defense were involved in the search for debris. Latvia’s Defense Minister, Andris Sprūds, said the decision to shoot down the drone was made after ensuring it would not pose a threat to people or civilian infrastructure.

Earlier this month, two Ukrainian drones veered off course due to Russian electronic warfare and damaged four empty oil tanks at a facility in Rezekne. A fire broke out but was quickly contained, and there were no injuries. Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha formally apologized for the incident.

The drone incursion previously led to the resignation of Latvia’s government.

In mid-May, NATO aircraft also shot down a drone over Estonia for the first time. That drone was of Ukrainian origin and was heading toward Russian territory.

A drone also entered Moldova today, exploding in the eastern city of Orhei, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry. Authorities believe it may have been a Ukrainian UAV.

News.Az