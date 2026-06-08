Drone attack targets camp in Erbil’s Hewlêr

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Azadî Camp in the Koye district of Hewlêr (Erbil), housing members of political parties from Eastern Kurdistan (Rojhilat) and their families, was struck by two drones.

No information was immediately available regarding casualties or the extent of the damage caused by the strike, News.Az reports, citing ANF news.

The camp, which houses members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDP-I) and their families, has been targeted multiple times during the course of the Israel/U.S.–Iran conflict.

According to a recent report published by the Community Peacemaker Teams – Iraqi Kurdistan (CPT-IK), the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) has experienced a sustained wave of attacks carried out by Iranian forces and Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups since the outbreak of the war involving the United States, Israel, and the Islamic Republic of Iran on 28 February 2026.

CPT-IK documented 751 attacks across the Kurdistan Region between 28 February and 28 May 2026. These attacks included suicide drone strikes, rockets and missiles, artillery shelling, and gunfire incidents.

The vast majority of attacks, 647 incidents, occurred during the first 40 days of the conflict, before the ceasefire was announced on 8 April 2026. During this period, U.S. diplomatic and military facilities were the primary targets, accounting for 277 attacks (42.8%).

Despite the ceasefire, attacks did not stop. Between 8 April and 28 May 2026, CPT-IK documented an additional 104 attacks, primarily targeting Iranian Kurdish opposition groups and their camps within the Kurdistan Region.

10 individuals affiliated with Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, and 12 civilians, members of Iraqi Kurdish security forces, and other non-belligerents, were killed as a result of the attacks which also left 112 people injured.

News.Az