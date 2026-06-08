UN chief appoints veteran Edem Wosornu to key UNHCR role

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UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Edem Wosornu of Ghana as the new Assistant High Commissioner for Protection at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The veteran humanitarian leader takes over the critical role during a period of unprecedented global displacement.

Wosornu succeeds Ruvendrini Menikdiwela of Sri Lanka, whose service and dedication to the refugee cause were highly commended by both Guterres and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

A seasoned expert in international crisis management, Wosornu brings more than 20 years of humanitarian experience to her new position. She steps into the role from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), where she served as the Director of the Crisis Response Division and chaired the Inter-Agency Standing Committee Emergency Directors Group.

Her career spans an impressive mix of high-level policy and boots-on-the-ground operational coordination. Before leading OCHA’s crisis response, she held multiple senior leadership positions at both UN headquarters and in various field operations worldwide.

In a fitting full-circle milestone, Wosornu actually began her extensive UN career years ago as an intern at the very agency she will now help lead. Prior to dedicating her career to global humanitarian affairs, she worked in the private legal sector in the United Kingdom.

News.Az