92-year-old man jailed for life in UK’s oldest solved cold case murder - VIDEO

A 92-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal rape and murder of a 75-year-old widow nearly six decades ago, bringing closure to the UK’s longest-running cold case ever to reach trial.

Ryland Headley, a former railway worker, was found guilty on Monday of the 1967 killing of Louisa Dunne at her home in Bristol. During sentencing at Bristol Crown Court, the judge told Headley: “You will die in prison,” News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Headley, who denied the charges, was convicted after DNA from items preserved at the crime scene matched his profile. The evidence also included a palm print found on a rear window of Dunne’s home in the Easton area of the city.

Mrs Dunne, a mother of two, was attacked in her home after Headley, then 34, forced his way inside. Her body was discovered by neighbors, but despite early efforts by police, the case went cold. It wasn't until advances in forensic science allowed Avon and Somerset Police to re-examine the evidence that Headley was identified and brought to justice.

The court heard that Headley moved to Suffolk following the murder and in 1977 was imprisoned for raping two other elderly women. Prosecutors said his pattern of targeting vulnerable women in their homes pointed to a disturbing “tendency” of sexual violence and disregard for human life.

During sentencing, Mr. Justice Sweeting said Headley’s actions showed “a complete disregard for human dignity,” describing the 1967 attack as “pitiless and cruel.”

“She must have experienced considerable pain and fear before her death,” the judge said, adding: “The violation of her home, her body, and ultimately her life was the act of a depraved man.”

Mrs. Dunne’s granddaughter, Mary Dainton, who was 20 at the time of the murder, gave a moving victim impact statement in court. She described the lasting trauma the crime inflicted on her family, particularly her mother, who “never recovered” from the loss.

“When people found out about the murder, they withdrew from us,” Dainton said. “In my experience, there is a stigma attached to rape and murder.”

She added: “It saddens me deeply that all the people who knew and loved Louisa are not here to see that justice has been done.”

Headley offered no testimony in his defense, and his lawyer provided no personal mitigation. He was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years, making it virtually certain he will die behind bars.

Detective Inspector Dave Marchant of Avon and Somerset Police called the case “unique,” praising the persistence of investigators and forensic experts who helped crack the nearly 60-year-old case.

“This horrific crime has cast a long shadow over Louisa’s family and the city of Bristol,” Marchant said. “Thanks to modern forensic science and dedicated police work, Headley is finally facing justice.”

The Crown Prosecution Service described the attack as “appalling,” noting that Louisa Dunne “died in the place where she should have felt safest, her own home.”

Police are now reviewing whether Headley may be linked to other unsolved crimes from the same era.

