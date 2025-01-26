A 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan
A tsunami warning was also issued for southwestern Japan’s Okinawa prefecture after the region was rocked by the quake | Photo: Bloomberg
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), News.Az citing the TASS.
According to the EMSC, the epicenter was 43 kilometers (27 miles) northeast of the city of Tainan populated by approximately 771,000 people. The seismic origin of the earthquake was located at the depth of 16 kilometers (10 miles).
No information on casualties or damage has been reported.
According to the EMSC, the epicenter was 43 kilometers (27 miles) northeast of the city of Tainan populated by approximately 771,000 people. The seismic origin of the earthquake was located at the depth of 16 kilometers (10 miles).
No information on casualties or damage has been reported.