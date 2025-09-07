A Canadian soldier reported missing in Latvia has been found dead

A Canadian soldier reported missing in Latvia has been found dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Armed Forces said Warrant Officer George Hohl was found dead on Sept. 5 while serving on Operation Reassurance.

A Canadian soldier deployed to Latvia as part of a NATO mission was found dead three days after he was reported missing, according to a statement Saturday by the Canadian Armed Forces, News.Az reprots citing the Anadolu.

Warrant Officer George Hohl, a vehicle technician with nearly 20 years of service, was found dead Sept. 5.

He was reported missing Sept. 2 while serving on Operation Reassurance, Canada’s largest international military deployment.

Military police are supporting Latvian authorities in investigating the circumstances of his death, said the statement. Officials said there is no indication Hohl’s death poses a broader threat to the safety or security of Canadian personnel deployed in the region.

Hohl was serving with the Aviation Battalion under NATO’s Multinational Brigade in Latvia.

News.Az