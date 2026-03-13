CENTCOM: All 6 on US aircraft killed in Iraq crash

CENTCOM: All 6 on US aircraft killed in Iraq crash

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US CENTCOM has confirmed that all six crew members aboard a KC-135 refueling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq have died.

In a post on X, it said the circumstances of the incident were still under investigation, but the loss of the aircraft was “not due to hostile fire or friendly fire”, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The identities of the crew were being withheld until 24 hours after their families were notified, it said.

Earlier today, the US military confirmed four crew died in the crash, and that rescue efforts were under way for the missing two.

News.Az