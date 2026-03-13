Israel drops anti-Hezbollah messages over Beirut - VIDEO

The Lebanese Army Command said the leaflets were dropped by an Israeli aircraft and contained a message from Unit 504, the Israeli army’s human intelligence unit responsible for recruiting agents, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Today, the skies over Beirut were briefly filled with Israeli anti-Hezbollah leaflets, as thousands of them floated through the air before landing in the streets.

The Lebanese military said the leaflets included QR codes linking to WhatsApp and Facebook pages. It warned people against scanning the codes and clicking on any links, saying “this carries legal and security risks, in addition to the potential for hacking mobile phones and accessing personal data.”

Photos of the leaflets shared on social media show the following text:

“Your land is yours – don’t let it become easy prey for the Iranian Hezbollah’s weapons. Unit 504 is working to ensure the future of Lebanon and its people, believing in the principle ‘If your neighbor is well, you are well.’”

When asked by CNN is Israel was behind the leaflets in Beirut, the Israel Defense Forces said they would not comment on the issue. The Israeli military has in the past dropped leaflets in other locations, including Gaza.