Morgan Stanley forecasts an AI revolution by 2026 — and warns the world isn’t ready

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A major AI breakthrough is expected in the first half of 2026, and Morgan Stanley warns that much of the world isn’t prepared for it.

In a sweeping new report, the investment bank warns that a transformative leap in artificial intelligence is imminent, driven by an unprecedented accumulation of compute at America’s top AI labs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Researchers specifically highlighted a recent interview with Elon Musk, citing his belief that applying 10x the compute to LLM training will effectively double a model’s “intelligence”—and say the scaling laws backing that claim are holding firm.

Executives at major U.S. AI labs are telling investors to brace for progress that will “shock” them. The gains are already outpacing expectations: OpenAI’s recently released GPT-5.4 “Thinking” model scored 83.0% on the GDPVal benchmark, placing it at or above the level of human experts on economically valuable tasks. And Morgan Stanley says the curve only gets steeper from here.

A Power crisis is choking the buildout

The intelligence explosion comes with a brutal infrastructure constraint. Morgan Stanley’s “Intelligence Factory” model projects a net U.S. power shortfall of 9 to 18 gigawatts through 2028—a 12% to 25% deficit in the power needed to run it all.

Developers aren’t waiting for the grid to catch up. They’re converting Bitcoin mining operations into high-performance computing centers, firing up natural gas turbines, and deploying fuel cells to stay ahead. The economics are staggering: an emerging “15-15-15” dynamic is taking hold—15-year data center leases at 15% yields, generating $15 per watt in net value creation.

Jobs Are Already Disappearing

The economic shockwaves won’t stop at infrastructure. Morgan Stanley predicts “Transformative AI” will become a powerful deflationary force, as AI tools replicate human work at a fraction of the cost. The bank says executives are already executing large-scale workforce reductions because of AI efficiencies.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has gone further, envisioning entirely new companies built by just one to five people that can outcompete large incumbents. The report also cites xAI co-founder Jimmy Ba, who suggests recursive self-improvement loops—where AI autonomously upgrades its own capabilities—could emerge as early as the first half of 2027.

Morgan Stanley’s conclusion is stark: the “coin of the realm” is becoming pure intelligence, forged by compute and power. The explosion is arriving faster than almost anyone is prepared for.

News.Az