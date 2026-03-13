Leading Turkish historian Ilber Ortaylı dies at 78

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish historian and author Ilber Ortaylı has died at the age of 78. He had been receiving treatment for health issues at Koç University Hospital in Istanbul.

Reports indicate that Ortaylı’s condition worsened while he was in intensive care, and he was placed on a ventilator before passing away, News.az reports, citing Turkish media.

He was widely recognized for his contributions to Turkish and Ottoman history, both as a scholar and a public intellectual.

