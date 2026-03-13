India approves strategic airport near Malacca Strait - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

India has approved a major infrastructure project on Great Nicobar Island, paving the way for the construction of a new international airport close to the strategically important Strait of Malacca, one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes.

The project moved forward after receiving environmental clearance, allowing authorities to begin the next stage of development on the island located about 180 kilometers from Sumatra, Indonesia, News.Az reports, citing Telegram.

According to the plan, the airport will be built in four phases extending until 2075. Once completed, it is expected to handle around 1.35 million passengers annually, significantly improving connectivity to the remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands and strengthening India’s presence in the eastern Indian Ocean.

Officials say the facility will serve a dual purpose. While it will operate as a civilian airport under the Airports Authority of India, it will also support the Indian Navy, giving the military an additional strategic foothold near the Malacca Strait — a key chokepoint through which a large share of global oil and trade flows.

The location is considered highly strategic, as the Malacca Strait links the Indian Ocean with the South China Sea, making it one of the most critical maritime corridors in the world.

The airport project is part of a broader development initiative for Great Nicobar Island, which also includes plans for a transshipment port, power infrastructure, and urban development aimed at boosting economic activity and strengthening India’s strategic presence in the region.

Experts note that the project could significantly enhance both commercial connectivity and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, where geopolitical competition and trade flows continue to grow.

