A drone attack in Crimea left 15 people injured

As a result of the Ukrainian army attack in Crimea, 15 people were injured.

According to APA, Sergey Aksyonov, the current head of Crimea, announced this on his Telegram channel.

He also stated that there were casualties as a result of the incident. The exact number is being determined.

"There are wounded and dead. Currently, the number of wounded is approximately 15 people, and the death toll is being determined," he wrote.

Aksyonov also reported that several facilities on the grounds of the Foros sanatorium and a school located in one of the villages were damaged.

