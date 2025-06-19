A recap of the US response to the Israel-Iran conflict

Seven days ago - on 12 June - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a brief statement soon after news of Israel's military strikes on Iran broke, News.az reports citing BBC.

He used it to put distance between the US and, what he described as, "unilateral action" by his country's close ally.

Rubio said: "We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region".

Soon after - on 13 June - US President Donald Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform in which said he had given Iran "chance after chance" to agree to a deal over its nuclear programme, but "no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn't get it done".

Now, speaking on 19 June, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared this message from the president:

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks."

