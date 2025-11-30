A Sri Lankan Air Force helicopter crashed during a rescue operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter crashed during a rescue operation on an island hit by Tropical Storm Ditwa, killing the pilot.

This was stated in a statement by the Sri Lankan Air Force, News.Az reports.

The plane crash occurred while the helicopter, which was delivering aid and evacuating people from flooded areas, was on a routine mission. The pilot was taken to the hospital with injuries, where he later died. Four other people on board were injured.

Powerful tropical cyclone Ditwa caused flooding and destruction in Sri Lanka. Authorities declared a state of emergency.

