A train collides with a truck at a level crossing in Japan

A train collided with a truck at a level crossing in Japan's Fukuoka Prefecture, according to Japanese public television, News.Az informs.

The incident occurred in the city of Yanagawa. Footage broadcast on NHK television showed a truck with serious damage next to the stopped train. Rescuers and emergency services are working at the scene.

According to police, the 80-year-old truck driver managed to leave the vehicle before the collision with the train. It is not yet known why the truck stopped at the level crossing. At least one passenger on the train has minor injuries, but his life is not in danger. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to railway operator Nishi-Nippon, train service in both directions on one of the local lines has been suspended due to the incident.

News.Az