About 576 million tons of oil transported via BTC pipeline since 2006, says bp

Since the 1,768 km BTC pipeline was commissioned in June 2006 till the end of June 2024, it carried a total of over 4.3 billion barrels (about 576 million tons) of crude oil loaded on 5,707 tankers and sent to world markets, News.Az reports citing bp Azerbaijan.

According to the company, in the first half of 2024, BTC Co. spent $70.5 million in operating expenditure and $17.7 million in capital expenditure.In the first half of 2024, about 110 million barrels (14 million tonnes) of BTC-exported crude oil was lifted at Ceyhan and loaded on 150 tankers.The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan.In addition, other volumes of Caspian regional crude oil and condensate (Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, SOCAR non-ACG volumes) continue to be transported via BTC.

News.Az